Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans, center, 18th Wing commander, Chatan Town Mayor Masashi Toguchi, right, and Kadena Special Olympic athletes participate in a game of basketball at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. Roughly 70 athletes competed in a variety of outdoor and indoor sports, such as wheelchair events, soccer and basketball competitions, and 30, 50 and 100-meter dashes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
12.09.2023
|12.14.2023 03:28
|8167742
|231209-F-TK870-1324
|5867x3464
|16.69 MB
|Location:
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
