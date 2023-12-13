Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 9 of 12]

    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Laura Ramos, 18th Mission Support Group commander, and Kadena Special Olympics athletes carry the ceremonial torch during the KSO closing ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. Since the first iteration in 1968, the Special Olympics has been the world’s largest sports organization for people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 03:28
    Photo ID: 8167740
    VIRIN: 231209-F-TK870-1402
    Resolution: 5057x3371
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together
    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT