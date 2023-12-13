U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans, right, 18th Wing commander, high fives a Kadena Special Olympics athlete during a wheelchair beanbag drop competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. Established by the 18th Wing commander in 1999, KSO is a sporting and outreach event, providing opportunities for U.S. and Okinawan communities to unify in support of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 03:28 Photo ID: 8167737 VIRIN: 231209-F-TK870-1185 Resolution: 6387x4507 Size: 1.75 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.