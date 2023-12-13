Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together

    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans, right, 18th Wing commander, high fives a Kadena Special Olympics athlete during a wheelchair beanbag drop competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. Established by the 18th Wing commander in 1999, KSO is a sporting and outreach event, providing opportunities for U.S. and Okinawan communities to unify in support of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

