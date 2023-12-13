U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Evans, right, 18th Wing commander, high fives a Kadena Special Olympics athlete during a wheelchair beanbag drop competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. Established by the 18th Wing commander in 1999, KSO is a sporting and outreach event, providing opportunities for U.S. and Okinawan communities to unify in support of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 03:28
|Photo ID:
|8167737
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-TK870-1185
|Resolution:
|6387x4507
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT