A Kadena Special Olympics athlete participates in a wheelchair beanbag drop competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. Since its first iteration in 1968, the Special Olympics has been the world’s largest sports organization for people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 03:28
|Photo ID:
|8167736
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-TK870-1176
|Resolution:
|5809x3873
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT