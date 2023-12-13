U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, left, 18th Wing command chief, and a Kadena Special Olympics athlete, carry the ceremonial torch during the KSO opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. The KSO celebrates the continued 18-year partnership with Okinawan athletes, uniting service members and local communities through competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 03:28
|Photo ID:
|8167734
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-TK870-1076
|Resolution:
|2151x3205
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes
