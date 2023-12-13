U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, left, 18th Wing command chief, and a Kadena Special Olympics athlete, carry the ceremonial torch during the KSO opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. The KSO celebrates the continued 18-year partnership with Okinawan athletes, uniting service members and local communities through competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 03:28 Photo ID: 8167734 VIRIN: 231209-F-TK870-1076 Resolution: 2151x3205 Size: 3.83 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.