    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 4 of 12]

    Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, left, 18th Wing command chief, and a Kadena Special Olympics athlete, carry the ceremonial torch during the KSO opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. The KSO celebrates the continued 18-year partnership with Okinawan athletes, uniting service members and local communities through competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 03:28
    Photo ID: 8167734
    VIRIN: 231209-F-TK870-1076
    Resolution: 2151x3205
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

