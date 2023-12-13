NAVFAC Southeast’s Project Manager of the Year was awarded to William Moreno, senior project manager assigned to the command’s Planning, Design and Construction directorate.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 15:48
|Photo ID:
|8167037
|VIRIN:
|231213-N-TZ363-1001
|Resolution:
|4053x3242
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southeast announces 2024 Project Manager of the Year, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT