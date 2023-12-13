Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS students enhance capabilities at 6th CS [Image 2 of 2]

    ALS students enhance capabilities at 6th CS

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Leadership School Class 24-A students install an AT-197 line-of-sight antenna at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2023. ALS Class 24-A participated in a hands-on immersion tour at the 6th Communications Squadron facility as part of the curriculum to enhance the students’ capabilities outside of their primary Air Force Specialty Code. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 15:42
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    communications
    Department of Defense
    Air Force
    PME
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School

