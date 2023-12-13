USS Paul Ignatius Deploys with GRFCSG

231125-N-XO016-1103 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) Ensign Dashaun Outlaw, from Atlanta, Georgia, stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a Seamanship Training Team drill, Nov. 25, 2023. Paul Ignatius is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

Date Taken: 11.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023