    USS Paul Ignatius Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 18 of 21]

    USS Paul Ignatius Deploys with GRFCSG

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231124-N-XO016-1741 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 24, 2023) Cmdr. Corry Lougee, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) waves his cover at the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) as the ships prepare to render honors to each other, Nov. 24, 2023. Paul Ignatius is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 15:58
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
