Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS Volleyball Team Emblem

    ALS Volleyball Team Emblem

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    This emblem was created for the Erwin Professional Military Education Center Airman Leadership School volleyball team at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. During ALS, Airmen compete in multiple volleyball matches, exercising communication skills and teamwork capabilities. Created in Adobe Illustrator, this identity design ornaments ALS team jerseys, banners, stickers and more. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 02:58
    Photo ID: 8165766
    VIRIN: 231213-F-IK699-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Volleyball Team Emblem, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volleyball
    ALS
    Erwin PME Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT