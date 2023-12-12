ALS Volleyball Team Emblem

This emblem was created for the Erwin Professional Military Education Center Airman Leadership School volleyball team at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. During ALS, Airmen compete in multiple volleyball matches, exercising communication skills and teamwork capabilities. Created in Adobe Illustrator, this identity design ornaments ALS team jerseys, banners, stickers and more. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

