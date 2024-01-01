Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pohnlangas CHE

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dzmity Astapchyk, from Toma River, New ersey, uses an autorefractor to test a patient's vision during a community health engagement as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 at the Pohnlangas Dispensary in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

