    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: [Image 9 of 13]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1:

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Ambassador Jennifer Johnson, the ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, visits a first aid class in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 8165752
    VIRIN: 231213-N-BT947-1135
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    first aid
    pohnpei
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024

