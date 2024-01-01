U.S. Ambassador Jennifer Johnson, the ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, visits a first aid class in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.13.2023 03:00 Photo ID: 8165752 VIRIN: 231213-N-BT947-1135 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.59 MB Location: FM Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.