U.S. Ambassador Jennifer Johnson, the ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, visits a first aid class in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
