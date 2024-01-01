U.S. Army Maj. Pao Sweeney demonstrates proper use of a tourniquet during a first aid for veterans training clinic as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 03:00
|Photo ID:
|8165746
|VIRIN:
|231213-N-BT947-1073
|Resolution:
|4779x3414
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: First Aid for Veterans [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
