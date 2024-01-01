Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: First Aid for Veterans [Image 3 of 13]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: First Aid for Veterans

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Army Maj. Pao Sweeney demonstrates proper use of a tourniquet during a first aid for veterans training clinic as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 8165746
    VIRIN: 231213-N-BT947-1073
    Resolution: 4779x3414
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: First Aid for Veterans [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    pohnpei
    community health engagement
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024

