Capt. Andrea Slough, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), conducts an all hands call following a drug and alcohol prevention event onboard Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 8, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 18:15
|Photo ID:
|8165192
|VIRIN:
|231208-N-EI127-1228
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|913.45 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island DAPA Event [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT