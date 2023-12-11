Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island DAPA Event

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) sign a pledge to live drug free during a drug and alcohol prevention event onboard Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 8, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, USS Makin Island DAPA Event [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base San Diego
    U.S. Navy
    DAPA
    MKI

