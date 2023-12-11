Atlantic Field boosts intense EOTG, Recon training

A contractor with Expeditionary Operations Training Group sets up a V-BAT unmanned aerial system during Intelligence Interoperability Exercise II on Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina, Nov. 18, 2023. Interoperability Exercise II tests the integration of multiple intelligence disciplines, which will be crucial in enabling special operations forces to respond effectively to diverse and evolving threats while underway with the 24th MEU. Cherry Point’s outlying field provided an authentic training environment that enabled Marines to develop and refine tactical proficiency, adaptability, and decision-making capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

