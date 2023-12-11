U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rushanna Rayson-Reyes, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy technician, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 29, 2023. Rayson-Reyes was recognized for filling the role of a noncommissioned officer by managing the daily pharmacy operations and issuing medications for a last-minute deployment tasking. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8163991
|VIRIN:
|231129-F-TO537-1011
|Resolution:
|7047x4703
|Size:
|21.62 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Titan Tuesday: SrA Rayson-Reyes, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT