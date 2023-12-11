Titan Tuesday: SrA Rayson-Reyes

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rushanna Rayson-Reyes, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy technician, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 29, 2023. Rayson-Reyes was recognized for filling the role of a noncommissioned officer by managing the daily pharmacy operations and issuing medications for a last-minute deployment tasking. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

