    Titan Tuesday: SrA Rayson-Reyes

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rushanna Rayson-Reyes, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy technician, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 29, 2023. Rayson-Reyes was recognized for filling the role of a noncommissioned officer by managing the daily pharmacy operations and issuing medications for a last-minute deployment tasking. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

