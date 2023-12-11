USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG

231207-N-JM579-1012 PIRAEUS, Greece (Dec. 7, 2023) Senior Chief Gunners Mate Donald Gains delivers remarks to his team for a Sea and Anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), Dec. 7, 2023. Bulkeley is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

