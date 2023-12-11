USS Thomas Hudner Deploys in U.S. 5th Fleet

231206-N-AL206-1049 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 06, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), prepare to raise the anchor while departing Souda Bay, Greece, Dec. 06, 2023. Thomas Hudner is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operations, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

