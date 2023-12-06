U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Sandoval, an aerospace propulsion journeyman with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reviews technical orders during maintenance operations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023. The 62d AMXS work together to identify damage and determine a course of action to repair C-17 Globemaster IIIs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8159856
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-PC602-1026
|Resolution:
|5147x3425
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
