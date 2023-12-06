Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Sandoval, an aerospace propulsion journeyman with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reviews technical orders during maintenance operations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023. The 62d AMXS work together to identify damage and determine a course of action to repair C-17 Globemaster IIIs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

