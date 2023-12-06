Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to repair an engine on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023. 62d AMXS Airmen play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and dependability of aircraft, directly aiding missions across every continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

