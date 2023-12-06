U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to repair an engine on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023. 62d AMXS Airmen play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and dependability of aircraft, directly aiding missions across every continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8159854
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-PC602-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
