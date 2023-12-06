Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission

A 62d Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III training simulator sits in the 373rd Training Squadron building at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023. The model gives maintenance Airmen hands on training and experience. The 373rd TRS is only one of two C-17 Globemaster III training schools in the U.S. Air Force. The unit plays a vital role in producing expert maintainers for the Air force’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

