A 62d Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III training simulator sits in the 373rd Training Squadron building at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023. The model gives maintenance Airmen hands on training and experience. The 373rd TRS is only one of two C-17 Globemaster III training schools in the U.S. Air Force. The unit plays a vital role in producing expert maintainers for the Air force’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8159853
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-PC602-1111
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
