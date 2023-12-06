Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Sandoval, left, an aerospace propulsion journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Christopher Gonzalez, airlift and special mission aircraft maintenance journeyman, both with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, repair a C-17 Globemaster III engine at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023. The 62d AMXS play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and dependability of aircraft, directly aiding missions across every continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

