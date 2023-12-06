Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission [Image 2 of 7]

    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Sandoval, left, an aerospace propulsion journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Christopher Gonzalez, airlift and special mission aircraft maintenance journeyman, both with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, repair a C-17 Globemaster III engine at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Dec. 7, 2023. The 62d AMXS play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and dependability of aircraft, directly aiding missions across every continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 8159849
    VIRIN: 231207-F-PC602-1022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission
    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission
    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission
    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission
    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission
    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission
    Specialized C-17 tech school prepares Airmen to execute global airlift mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    AMC
    training
    AETC
    373rd Training Squadron
    Global Airlift Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT