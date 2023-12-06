Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable Carry [Image 3 of 3]

    Honorable Carry

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katherine Valley, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) research analyst, carries a case of remains during an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony involved the transfer of a case containing possible osseous material found during a recovery mission in Vietnam. The cases were transferred to DPAA laboratories for scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 18:47
    Photo ID: 8159807
    VIRIN: 231207-A-TF240-1007
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorable Carry [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Anthony Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Honors
    DPAA

