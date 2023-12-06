U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katherine Valley, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) research analyst, carries a case of remains during an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony involved the transfer of a case containing possible osseous material found during a recovery mission in Vietnam. The cases were transferred to DPAA laboratories for scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)

