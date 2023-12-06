U.S. Service Members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) salute during an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony involved the transfer of a case containing possible osseous material found during a recovery mission in Vietnam. The cases were transferred to DPAA laboratories for scientific analysis and possible identification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8159804
|VIRIN:
|231207-A-TF240-1002
|Resolution:
|5020x4016
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorable Carry [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Anthony Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
