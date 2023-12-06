JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 28, 2023) -- The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Soryu-class submarine JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023. The U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force welcomes visits by our closest allies to hone our skills together and strengthen our partnerships. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lorilyn Cravalho)
