JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 28, 2023) -- The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Soryu-class submarine JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023. The U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force welcomes visits by our closest allies to hone our skills together and strengthen our partnerships. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lorilyn Cravalho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 19:10 Photo ID: 8159768 VIRIN: 231128-N-YI388-1004 Resolution: 3801x2138 Size: 1.74 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by Lorilyn Cravalho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.