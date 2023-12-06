Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4]

    JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Lorilyn Cravalho 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 28, 2023) -- The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Soryu-class submarine JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023. The U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Force welcomes visits by our closest allies to hone our skills together and strengthen our partnerships. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lorilyn Cravalho)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 19:10
    Photo ID: 8159768
    VIRIN: 231128-N-YI388-1004
    Resolution: 3801x2138
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4], by Lorilyn Cravalho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    JS Sekiryu (SS 508) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT