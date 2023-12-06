Luke AFB Airmen judge spelling bee

Ben Arlt, Legacy Traditional School student, competes in the championship round during the school spelling bee judged by Luke Air Force Base Airmen, Dec. 6th, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Ben took home the school championship title and will progress to the district competition. Engagements like this advance partnerships within the community to bolster strengthen service members’ sense of belonging and purpose while humanizing their role to the public.

