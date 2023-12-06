Luke AFB Airmen judge spelling bee

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Luke Air Force Base pose in a photo with Legacy Traditional School students after the school spelling bee, Dec. 6th, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Each of the students won in their grade level to compete in the school-wide competition. Engagements like this advance partnerships within the community to bolster strengthen service members’ sense of belonging and purpose while humanizing their role to the public.

