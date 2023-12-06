Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB Airmen judge spelling bee

    Luke AFB Airmen judge spelling bee

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Luke Air Force Base pose in a photo with Legacy Traditional School students after the school spelling bee, Dec. 6th, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Each of the students won in their grade level to compete in the school-wide competition. Engagements like this advance partnerships within the community to bolster strengthen service members’ sense of belonging and purpose while humanizing their role to the public.

    This work, Luke AFB Airmen judge spelling bee [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

