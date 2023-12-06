Vandenberg Congratulates Newly Promoted Chief Master Sergeant

United States Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, along with base leadership poses for a group photo with United States Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Meade, 30th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force officials have selected 506 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,249 eligible for a selection rate of 22.5 percent in the 23E9 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

