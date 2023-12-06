Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Congratulates Newly Promoted Chief Master Sergeant

    Vandenberg Congratulates Newly Promoted Chief Master Sergeant

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    United States Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, along with base leadership poses for a group photo with United States Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Meade, 30th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023. Air Force officials have selected 506 senior master sergeants for promotion to chief master sergeant out of 2,249 eligible for a selection rate of 22.5 percent in the 23E9 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    TAGS

    CMSgt. Promotion
    SLD 30
    VSFB

