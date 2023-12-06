CODEL visits SJAFB

Congressman Don Davis, a representative for North Carolina 1st congressional district, waves to a child at Seymour Johnson's Child Development Center during a congressional delegation visit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on November 20, 2023. Davis visited the 4th Fighter Wing to learn about its mission and to gain a better understanding of the challenges the military faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

