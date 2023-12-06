Jeff Craver, Military Family and Readiness Center Flight Chief, leads Congressman Don Davis, a representative for North Carolina 1st congressional district, on a tour of the MFRC at Seymour Johnson during a congressional delegation visit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on November 20, 2023. Davis visited the 4th Fighter Wing to learn about its mission and to gain a better understanding of the challenges the military faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8159499
|VIRIN:
|231120-F-RS022-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CODEL visits SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
