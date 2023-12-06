Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CODEL visits SJAFB [Image 2 of 5]

    CODEL visits SJAFB

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Jeff Craver, Military Family and Readiness Center Flight Chief, leads Congressman Don Davis, a representative for North Carolina 1st congressional district, on a tour of the MFRC at Seymour Johnson during a congressional delegation visit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on November 20, 2023. Davis visited the 4th Fighter Wing to learn about its mission and to gain a better understanding of the challenges the military faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    This work, CODEL visits SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

