CODEL visits SJAFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing Commander, greets Congressman Don Davis, a representative for North Carolina 1st congressional district, during a congressional delegation visit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina on Nov. 20, 2023. Davis visited SJAFB to learn about its unique mission and to gain a better understanding of the challenges the military faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

