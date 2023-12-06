U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing Commander, greets Congressman Don Davis, a representative for North Carolina 1st congressional district, during a congressional delegation visit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina on Nov. 20, 2023. Davis visited SJAFB to learn about its unique mission and to gain a better understanding of the challenges the military faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8159498
|VIRIN:
|231120-F-RS022-1001
|Resolution:
|4782x3182
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CODEL visits SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
