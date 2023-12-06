Vandenberg Celebrates the Additional Duty First Sergeants Graduation

United States Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (far left), poses with United States Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Johnny Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, and United States Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman (far right), and the newest Additional Duty First Sergeants Symposium graduates, class 23-B at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023. First Sergeants play a crucial role in advising commanders and ensuring the overall well-being and readiness of Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

