U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, executive officer to the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, native of Yuma, Arizona, left, and Sgt. Maj. Collin D. Barry, previous base sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Quantico, native of Tucumcari, New Mexico, pose for a photo after Barry’s retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, MCBQ, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2023. U.S. Marines, family and others gathered to witness Barry retire and transfer the duties onto Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Brown as the new sergeant major of MCBQ. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 15:45 Photo ID: 8159462 VIRIN: 231208-M-AU112-1113 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 35.08 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: TUCUMCARI, NM, US Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quantico bids farewell to Sgt. Maj. Barry as Sgt. Maj. Brown assumes post [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.