Quantico bids farewell to Sgt. Maj. Barry as Sgt. Maj. Brown assumes post

Rachel Barry, Sgt. Maj. Barry’s wife, left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Collin D. Barry, previous base sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Quantico, native of Tucumcari, New Mexico, and their friends pose for a group photo after Barry’s retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, MCBQ, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2023. U.S. Marines, family and others gathered to witness Barry retire and transfer the duties onto Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Brown as the new sergeant major of MCBQ. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

