    Quantico bids farewell to Sgt. Maj. Barry as Sgt. Maj. Brown assumes post [Image 16 of 18]

    Quantico bids farewell to Sgt. Maj. Barry as Sgt. Maj. Brown assumes post

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Rachel Barry, Sgt. Maj. Barry’s wife, left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Collin D. Barry, previous base sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Quantico, native of Tucumcari, New Mexico, and their friends pose for a group photo after Barry’s retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, MCBQ, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2023. U.S. Marines, family and others gathered to witness Barry retire and transfer the duties onto Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Brown as the new sergeant major of MCBQ. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    RELIEF AND APPOINTMENT
    SGT MAJ BARRY
    SGT MAJ BROWN

