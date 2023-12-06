Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Navy Surgeon General All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Fernandez 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Rear Adm. Darin Via, the Navy Surgeon General, right, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, conduct an all hands call with Navy Medicine professionals across the Hampton Roads area at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth on Dec. 8. Via and Mangaran discussed the future of Navy Medicine, to include expeditionary medicine, deployability of Sailor and Marines, providing healthcare and patient safety programs across the naval force, and recruiting and retention. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez/Released).

