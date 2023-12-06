U.S. Marine Corps autonomous human-type targets move through Range 220 during a live-fire training exercise as part of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX) at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 14, 2023. HTT improves the training effectiveness throughout the military by providing a more realistic moving target during exercises. MDMX is designed to test the MAGTF’s operational capabilities in austere, multi-domain, offensive and defensive operations against adversaries at a regimental level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaelyn Twing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 8159323 VIRIN: 230814-M-EH941-1732 Resolution: 4925x3283 Size: 10.07 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Marine Division participates in fire mission during MDMX [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Jaelyn Twing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.