    2nd Marine Division participates in fire mission during MDMX [Image 13 of 17]

    2nd Marine Division participates in fire mission during MDMX

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaelyn Twing 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, execute military operations on urbanized terrain while conducting a live-fire training exercise during Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 14, 2023. MDMX is designed to test the MAGTF’s operational capabilities in austere, multi-domain, offensive and defensive operations against adversaries at a regimental level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaelyn Twing)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
    TWENTYNINE PALMS
    ARTILLERY
    USMC NEWS
    MCCAGC
    SLTE
    MDMX

