2nd Marine Division participates in fire mission during MDMX

U.S Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a live-fire training exercise during Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 14, 2023. MDMX is designed to test the MAGTF’s operational capabilities in austere, multi-domain, offensive and defensive operations against adversaries at a regimental level. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaelyn Twing)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 14:36
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
