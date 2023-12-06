Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 002-24 Graduation Photos December 8th, 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 002-24 Graduation Photos December 8th, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    ASA Fort Dix Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Course Class 002-24 Graduation Photos. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 8159125
    VIRIN: 231208-A-IE493-5899
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 545.6 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 002-24 Graduation Photos December 8th, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 002-24 Graduation Photo.

