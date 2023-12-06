Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSDC battles USSPACECOM in third annual Turkey Bowl

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keandrey Freeman, noncommissioned officer in charge of network infrastructure for the National Space Defense Center, jumps in the air during the third annual Space Turkey Bowl at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 17, 2023. U.S. Space Command defeated its NSDC opponents with a final score of 14-13. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 12:54
    VIRIN: 231117-X-X1914-1012
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Turkey Bowl
    USSPACECOM
    NSDC
    JTF-SD

