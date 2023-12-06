U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Keandrey Freeman, noncommissioned officer in charge of network infrastructure for the National Space Defense Center, jumps in the air during the third annual Space Turkey Bowl at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Nov. 17, 2023. U.S. Space Command defeated its NSDC opponents with a final score of 14-13. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
This work, NSDC battles USSPACECOM in third annual Turkey Bowl, by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.