1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct preflight inspections on an Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, UH-60 Blackhawk prior to air assault training at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 7, 2023. The training validated Alpha Company, 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Soldiers to ability to operate overwater while responding to multiple locations simultaneously across the northern Honduran ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

