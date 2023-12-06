1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training

An Alpha Compnay, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, UH-60 Blackhawk flies over the coast of Roatan, Honduras, Dec. 7, 2023. The aircraft was participating in an air assault training exercise that validated U.S. Army Soldiers to ability to operate overwater while responding to multiple locations simultaneously across the northern Honduran ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

