1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct preflight inspections on an Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, UH-60 Blackhawk prior to air assault training at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 6, 2023. The training validated Alpha Company, 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Soldiers to ability to operate overwater while responding to multiple locations simultaneously across the northern Honduran ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8158875
|VIRIN:
|231206-F-RU464-1113
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|673.34 KB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
