Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training [Image 3 of 10]

    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, attend an air assault training walkthrough prior to execution at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 6, 2023. The training validated Alpha Company, 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Soldiers to ability to operate overwater while responding to multiple locations simultaneously across the northern Honduran ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 11:43
    Photo ID: 8158874
    VIRIN: 231206-F-RU464-1091
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 818.58 KB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training
    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT