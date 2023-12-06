U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, attend an air assault training walkthrough prior to execution at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 6, 2023. The training validated Alpha Company, 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Soldiers to ability to operate overwater while responding to multiple locations simultaneously across the northern Honduran ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8158873
|VIRIN:
|231206-F-RU464-1060
|Resolution:
|5158x3432
|Size:
|539.95 KB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
