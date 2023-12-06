Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training [Image 1 of 10]

    1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Abimelec Santiago Rios, 1st Sgt. for Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, briefs members of the Honduran Air Force leadership team at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 6, 2023. The Honduran leadership team flew alongside U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks during a flying exercise for the 1-228th Aviation Regiment. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 11:43
    Photo ID: 8158872
    VIRIN: 231206-F-RU464-1051
    Resolution: 4808x3199
    Size: 735.78 KB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

