U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Abimelec Santiago Rios, 1st Sgt. for Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, briefs members of the Honduran Air Force leadership team at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 6, 2023. The Honduran leadership team flew alongside U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks during a flying exercise for the 1-228th Aviation Regiment. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 11:43 Photo ID: 8158872 VIRIN: 231206-F-RU464-1051 Resolution: 4808x3199 Size: 735.78 KB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-228th Aviation Regiment conducts air assault training [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.