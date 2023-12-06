U.S. Navy Band honors veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance day ceremony

Chief Musician Kevin Businsky, from Bel Air, Md., plays Taps at the national World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony honoring the 82nd anniversary of the surprise attack that marked the United States’ entry into the second world war. The United States Navy Band provided musical support for 11 World War II veterans who were present and recognized at the event which included the presentation of wreaths to honor each branch of service.

