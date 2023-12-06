Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band honors veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance day ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Kevin Businsky, from Bel Air, Md., plays Taps at the national World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., during a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony honoring the 82nd anniversary of the surprise attack that marked the United States’ entry into the second world war. The United States Navy Band provided musical support for 11 World War II veterans who were present and recognized at the event which included the presentation of wreaths to honor each branch of service.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 10:17
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: BEL AIR, MD, US
    Pearl Harbor
    Navy Band
    World War II Memorial

